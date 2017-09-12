A fun evening with two much-loved former cricketers and entertainers

Two of the biggest names in Cricket present An Evening with at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne on Wednesday 4 October as the beloved characters Aggers and Tuffers are set to regale audiences with anecdotes from their long and fascinating careers in An Evening With Aggers and Tuffers.

Phil Tffnel was the bad boy of English cricket in the 1990s and the best spinner - left arm or otherwise. He was known as The Cat because of his love of dressing-room naps and, rarely seen without a beer and a fag! Tufnell has always been something of a folk hero. Since retiring, he has carved out a successful TV career, appearing in reality shows such as I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here and Strictly Come Dancing and he is Matt Dawson’s opposing team captain in the BBC’s long-running series, A Question of Sport.

Jonathan Philip Agnew, MBE is a former cricketer turned broadcaster; his career began in 1979 as fast bowler for Leicestershire and went onto win three Test Caps for England as well as playing three One Day Internationals in the mid 1980s.

Since his retirement from the game he’s become the leading voice of cricket on BBC Radio. One of his many appearances on Test Match Special led to a moment of on air commentary which has been hailed as ‘The Greatest Sporting Commentary Ever’ in a BBC poll. Fellow commentator and beloved veteran Brian Johnston was reduced to helpless giggles following an unfortunate use of the phrase ‘Leg Over’ by Agnew.

This is always a fascinating, entertaining, no holds barred evening for cricket fans and non-lovers of the game alike and there is an opportunity for the audience to tweet Aggers with their own questions.

An Evening With Aggers and Tuffers is at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne on Wednesday October 4, 7.45pm. All the VIP Meet and Greet tickets for this event have now sold out but tickets for the show are still available, booking is advised. Tickets are priced at £23.50, to book call the box office now on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk

The event is being run in aid of the Professional Cricketers’ Association and raising money for the organisation’s Benevolent Fund.