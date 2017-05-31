A Diamond evening with Fisher Stevens

There’s going to be a Beautiful Noise at the Winter Garden this weekend when Europe’s favourite Neil Diamond tribute show starring Fisher Stevens comes to Eastbourne for one night only.

The show will be presented tomorrow evening, Saturday June 3, from 7.30pm.

It is now over 50 years since much loved singer songwriter Neil Diamond achieved his first hit single and went on to become one of the greatest performers of all time.

Born in 1941 he has sold over 120 million records worldwide since the start of his career in the 1960s. With 38 songs in the Top 10, he is the second most successful artist in the history of Billboard Top 10 charts. His songs have been covered internationally by many performers from a variety of musical genres. Diamond was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1984 and into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. Performed by Fisher Stevens and his sensational band, this show charts the story of Neil’s career and telling the story of the man behind the songs - taking the audience on an unforgettable journey through his life and music.

This is a journey for longtime and newer fans alike, as Fisher Stevens produces a performance as close to the real thing as you can get, combining those amazing vocals with a relaxed sense of humour and easy style to deliver a Diamond-studded night of musical entertainment.

This spectacular evening re-visits over five decades of sparkling musical gems including Love On The Rocks, Sweet Caroline, Forever In Blue Jeans, Song Sung Blue, I am I Said, America, Holy Holy, Red Red Wine, I’m A Believer and many more.

The show has played all over Europe and received great reviews and standing ovations, now it’s time for the Winter Garden to rock to one of the most distinctive voices in music which is perfectly recreated by Fisher who has been described as “jaw droopingly authentic.”

Tickets are priced at £21.50 with concessions available; to book call the box office now on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

Find out more about the show at www.neildiamondtributes.co.uk