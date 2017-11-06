A busy December for Eastbourne Choral Society members

Eastbourne Choral Society’s December programme of events will start with its Christmas concert on Saturday December 2, at 7.30pm.

To be held at All Saints’ Church, Grange Road, this concert will feature Haydn’s The Seasons, for which the choir will be joined by professional soloists and the Eastbourne Sinfonia. Tickets for this concert, price £12, are available from the Tourist Information Centre, www.wegottickets.com or on the door.

On Friday December 8, the choir will be joined by Eastbourne Silver Band, again at All Saints’ at 7.30pm, in a festive concert in aid of Children with Cancer, which works to improve the quality of life for affected children and their families in the local area. Tickets £5 on the door.

This year, Eastbourne Choral Society will be adding the festive spirit to local Christmas shopping on two consecutive Saturdays: outside the Asda supermarket in aid of Alzheimer’s charity Memory Lane Eastbourne, on Saturday December 9, and in the Arndale Centre in aid of Children with Cancer on the 16th. Both these events will start at 10.30am.

On Wednesday December 20, the choir will continue its association with All Souls’ Church in Susan’s Road, by singing at the church’s popular lunchtime carol service at 1pm.

Everyone welcome: further details can be found at www.eastbournechoralsociety.org.uk.