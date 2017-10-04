Join evening procession on Saturday along seafront

You know autumn is on its way when the smell of fireworks hangs in the air and we’re all thinking about bonfire nights and parades.

On Saturday evening Eastbourne Bonfire Society stages its colourful procession along the seafront with a giant bonfire and firework display as the finale. The event begins at 7.30pm from outside the Crown And Anchor with one procession towards Treasure Island and the other to the RNLI Musuem.

This is part of the local tradition with the aim of attracting other regional societies to the procession.

Everyone welcome. For more information about the society and what members get up to all year round go to www.eastbournebonfiresociety.com.