Get on your bike for BHF or just enjoy a fun Sunday

Rides, stalls, music, food and a 35 mile bike ride? The British Heart Foundation has it all this weekend, putting the fun back in fundraising with a summertime extravaganza at Martello Fields in Seaford. The event starts at 8.30am on Sunday.

Everyone is invited to take part in the South East Coast Off-Road Bike Ride. But don’t worry if you are not a cyclist because this is also a family fun day with entertainment for all ages. This summertime event is being organised to help fund lifesaving research into heart disease, which causes more than a quarter of all deaths in the UK. The BHF relies on the generosity of supporters to pay for its ground-breaking research. The event hopes to raise £38,000 in its first year. Entries for the South East Coast off-Road Bike Ride are open. Bike ride entry fees are £20 (adults), £10.00 (children aged 14 and above). Free entry into Martello Fields for spectators. Rides will be ticketed. Register at bhf.org.uk/southeastcoast or call 0845 130 8663.