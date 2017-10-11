ESO showcases opera’s best loved highlights in concert

The Eastbourne Symphony Orchestra’s autumn concert on Sunday October 22 at 7pm in St Saviour’s Church, in South Street, will be an evening of well-known tunes with music from a variety of operas.

Bizet, Borodin, Donizetti, Gluck, Mascagni, Puccini, Saint-Saëns, and Verdi will all feature and local singer Susannah Appleyard will sing Mozart’s famous Exsultate Jubilate.

Susannah, a graduate of Trinity Laban London Conservatoire, headlined in the St Leonard’s Festival Outdoor Opera Day singing with George Humphreys, one of the UK’s leading baritones. The conductor is Kenneth Roberts and the leader is Lisa Wigmore. Tickets are £14 in advance (£12 for ESO Friends) or £15 on the door (£13 for ESO Friends) from Reid and Dean, 43-45 Cornfield Road, Eastbourne BN21 4QG or concertmanager@eso.org.uk or 07780 993801.

For information about ESO go to www.eso.org.uk where there are photographs, programmes, and reviews.