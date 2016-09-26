Epic and dramatic vision of Verdi’s great masterpiece brought to life

There’s a sense of the enormous grandeur of Ancient Egypt and the Pharaohs coming to Eastbourne when Opera and Ballet International present an Ellen Kent production of Verdi’s masterpiece Aida on Monday October 10, at 7.30pm.

This amazing and impressive production will feature a temple dance, cascades of glittering gold, magnificent seven foot tall black ebony statues with gold replicas from the Tutankhamen collection, a huge set and many other authentic additions with spectacular dancing Poi fire spinners.

This extravagant new presentation with international soloists, highly praised chorus and full orchestra comes to the Congress theatre for one night only as part of an extensive UK tour.

A new spectacular interpretation of the classic opera, Aida stars Olga Perrier, the international French Soprano, as Aida and Liza Kadelnik, the celebrated mezzo-soprano from the Romanian National Opera, as Amneris.

This tragic story of war, jealousy and revenge which tells of the doomed love of the beautiful Ethiopian slave girl, Aida, and the Egyptian hero, Radames, is brought to life in a production set against one of the greatest pieces of music Verdi ever wrote with the well-known arias Celeste Aida, Ritorna Vincitor and the classic Triumphal March.

Of the production Ellen Kent said: “I have produced and directed many Aida’s over the years and it still remains the biggest challenge a producer can face.

“My vision of Aida, matches Verdi’s vision... From dancing alabaster fountains, Las Vegas style and made in India, life size bejewelled elephants, walls of fire, fire spinners, ballet and Bedouin dancers, enormous sets which have to fit into large to smaller spaces...I want (audiences) to enjoy the grandeur of this magnificent opera, which in my opinion is the best score Verdi ever wrote.”

Verdi’s Aida at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne Monday 10 October, 7.30pm, tickets from £22, to book or for more information call the box office on 01323 412000 or online www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk. The opera will be sung in Italian with English surtitles. The cast can be subject to change.