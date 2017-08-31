Classic cars line up at end of South Downs Run

Get down to the Western Lawns in Eastbourne on Sunday afternoon to admire 200 classic cars, listen to live music and enjoy the atmosphere at the peaceful end of the West Sussex MG Owners Club’s South Downs Run.

This fun event is actually a drive of about 70 miles along the beautiful South Downs from Bury Hill to Eastbourne. All MG and Sprite owners are welcome regardless of club affiliations. Entries span the MG range from the earliest to the latest models, and everyone can enjoy looking over the cars when they arrive at their destination off the sea front.

Entrants remain mainly on or in sight of the South Downs throughout the run. There are numerous places along the route that provide refreshments and facilities. The Western Lawns at the finish make a superb picnic site for visitors, with the attraction of a 1940s style big band playing all afternoon. The event finishes at 5pm. and the lawns are to be vacated by 6pm.