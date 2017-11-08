Young dancers will shine in Bond School Of Dance show

Don’t miss the amazing young talent of the Bond School of Dance presenting The Alphabet Of Dance at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Sunday at 4.30pm. This is the fourth time the school has presented its annual show at the theatre and tickets cost from £6. More than 100 dancers will be taking part, showing off their skills in modern, tap and ballet.

Nikki began dancing in her hometown of Brighton and with the West Street School, Covent Garden. She completed training at Ballet Rambert where she graduated and performed with Ross McKims Moving Visions Dance Company. Her school is based in Seaford and is shortly starting a new boys-only ballet class on Fridays - for details call 07703 485348.