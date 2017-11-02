Wonderful vintage movie for Sunday afternoon

Vintage family film The Amazing Mr Blunden will be shown at the Under Ground Theatre on Sunday at 4pm.

This enchanting ghost story is director Lionel Jeffries follow-up to his much-loved classic The Railway Children. A British gentleman’s ghost takes a widow’s two children from 1918 to 1818 to change history.

With a cast including Laurence Naismith, Diana Dors, David Lodge, James Villiers and Lynne Frederick, the film also stars Madeleine Smith as Bella – and Madeleine Smith appearing in person ahead of the screening and will be in conversation for one fascinating hour prior to the film, interviewed by UGT film buff Chris Leach. Tickets £5 which includes free tea and cakes.