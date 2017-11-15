Where creativity and technology meet in mini-fest

Devonshire Collective kicks off Eastbourne’s first mini-festival of digital culture on November 25/26.

The first of three Digital Weekenders - two others take place in February and September 2018 - kicks off with a launch party at 7pm on Friday November 24 at DC1 Café & Gallery in partnership with Crossing the Screens International Film Festival.

The Digital Weekender will feature workshops, performances and events that aim to educate and inspire with the interactive possibilities of digital creativity.

Devised by guest curators AΦE, choreographic duo Aoi Nakamura and Esteban Fourmi, the programme has a strong live performance slant, such as Glitch at 7.30pm next Saturday at Leaf Hall created by choreographer Vinicius Salles which centres on movement.

Dance theatre company Casson & Friends headlines the weekend with a performance of Fiend at the Hippodrome at 5.30pm on Sunday November 26, a collaboration between dance artist Tim Casson and video technician Tom Butterworth. Japanese singer songwriter Kiki Hitomi will later perform a live audio visual set at 7.30pm.

Artist and Innovator Jim Byford from Adventures & Wisdom Institute will lead InsideOutsideSeaside, a workshop for artists exploring virtual reality at 2-5pm on Saturday and 1-4pm on Sunday. Artists will be able to explore how to import and manipulate sounds, videos, images and 3D objects.

Curators Aoi & Esteban said: “Technology itself is nothing without creativity; in fact creativity is what drives technology’s development. Our vision for the Digital Weekender is to inspire people with technology!” Full details at www.devonshirecollective.co.uk