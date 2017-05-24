Varied line-up for this year’s Big Charity Concert

Tickets have already gone on sale for this year’s hugely enjoyable Big Charity Concert in aid of St Wilfred’s Hospice.

The fundraiser will be held on Friday October 6 at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre at 7.30pm.

This well established charity concert is back for a fifth consecutive year raising funds for the hospice.

The headline act will be the very popular Ashleigh and Pudsey, winners of Britain’s Got Talent in 2012. Since then they have appeared on the Royal Variety Performance and starred in their own film Pudsey the Movie. They have appeared in numerous TV shows around the world and several pantomimes.

Returning for a second year is Classical Reflection who appeared on The Voice in 2015; classically trained twins Naomi and Hannah Moxon have since sung at many concerts and galas and worked with stars such as Anton Du Beke. The Eastbourne College Swing Band and Shining Stars Dance Academy will also take part in the Big Charity Concert as will one of Eastbourne’s most popular and successful choirs, Concentus, and Bourne Chorus also make a welcome return. New for this year are the talented Irish dancing Rinceoiri group from Ratton School and Eastbourne Stagecoach.

Producer and organiser Andrew Parsons said: “The hospice has annual operating costs of £3.5 million and relies heavily on the public’s generosity and support in donating money so that they can continue their wonderful work in caring for patients with life limiting illnesses.

Please show your support by purchasing a ticket for what is sure to be a great evening of entertainment.”

Ticket price £17 inc booking fee with £2 concessions available from 01323 802020 or royalhippodrome.com.