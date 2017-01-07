Two artists join forces for show

Process is new exhibition of work by artists Paul Bartholomew and JFK Turner which opened today at the Birley Centre and runs until January 30,

The show explores the role of process within the creation of an art work.

Jon Turner said: “Many artists set themselves limitations to work within - a process to follow to create their art. By limiting their practice artists open themselves up to unexpected directions and results.

“Diverse ranges of artists have worked within self-imposed rules including Kazamir Malevich, Sol Le Witt, Carl Andre and Josef Albers.

The idea of ‘Process’ in art is not new - historically artists have often worked within limitations imposed on them by the state, the church and the materials available.”

Both artists are influenced by modernist art and ideas but also see a longer visual tradition of image making that includes Byzantine Icons, Renaissance art and folk art.

Paul Bartholomew and JFK Turner both work within personally set restraints - a process that informs, guides and directs their artistic practice. Bartholomew imposes simple geometric and structural parameters to create dialectic between the formal and intuitive.

Turner only uses non-artistic materials and can only create work based on objects others have thrown away.

Their work has many similarities - for example the method of construction in visible in both artist work. However, both artists work can be very different - Bartholomew’s flat application of paint compared to Turner’s tactile surfaces.

These self-set limitations do not hinder the work but instead feed both artists with endless ideas - It is the process that progresses the work.

Paul lives and works in Eastbourne. Hiw work aims to celebrate our human sililarities but also reflects on our propensity towards disharmony and bloodshed. Jon is fascinated by using what is tossed aside by others: “Like a scavenger from the future I find and collect the ephemeral things we discard, the things we ignore, and the traces we leave behind.”

The Birley Centre opens at weekends between 11-4pm.