Twelve artists exploring our culture

Coming this summer is a new exhibition from the Towner Art Gallery exploring popular culture.

Now, Today, Tomorrow And Always opens on July 22 and runs until October 8; it examines how popular culture, and its vast compendium of imagery, language and materials has influenced recent contemporary art.

Twelve internationally renowned artists are included with painting, film, photography, sculpture and installations specially selected from the Arts Council Collection and Towner’s own collection. They are Fiona Banner, Phil Collins, Jeremy Deller, Graham Gussin, Anthea Hamilton, Jim Lambie, Mark Leckey, Mario Rossi, Kelly Richardson, Ross Sinclair, John Stezaker and Matt Stokes.

With a focus on the liberating, provocative and seductive power of music and film, Now, Today, Tomorrow and Always investigates a range of themes from subculture and fandom to identity.

For instance Jeremy Deller’s early work, The Uses of Literacy (1997), is inspired by Richard Hoggart’s 1957 book, which situates popular culture within the lives of the working class. The artist’s installation draws together paintings, collages, drawings, books, poetry and other ephemera donated by fans of the Manic Street Preachers. Inspired by Venetian architecture, 1970s disco and Japanese Kabuki theatre, Anthea Hamilton’s Venice Kimono (2012), depicts the face of Saturday Night Fever actor John Travolta printed on the back of a silk kimono.