True story of how a young girl conquered in Queen Katwe

This year’s spring mini-season at the Curzon Cinema presented by the Eastbourne Film Society ends next Wednesday (April 25) with Queen of Katwe. As ever there are seats for the public.

This film shares with the recent hit film Lion the appeal of a true story. It tells of how a ten year old girl named Phiona Mutesi who was living in poverty in Uganda was able to transform her life on account of a surprising talent that she had. Even at that age she had began to display skill at chess and Queen of Katwe shows how within five years she would go on to become a champion at the game leaving her shantytown life far behind.

Mira Nair, famed for the film Salaam Bombay! made back in 1988, has herself lived in Kampala for many years and her film, shot on location there, vividly brings to life the conditions from which Phiona was able to escape. This heart-warming film gains from its leading players: David Oyelowo seen in both Selma and A United Kingdom plays Phiona’s coach and Lupita Nyong’o, the lead actress in 12 Years a Slave, appears as Phiona’s mother.

However, the films revelation is the young non-professional actress Madina Nalwanga who stars as Phiona and expresses so well the girl’s determination and her development from a naive child to a teenager both endearing and unusually mature for her years. Queen of Katwe is the story of one girl’s deserved triumph portrayed in a way that touches the heart.