Tiny Towner - who is out tonight? for littles ones

If you go down to the woods today, who will you find there? Will it be a bird, a hedgehog or maybe a furry squirrel?

At this week’s Tiny Towner, children can look for owls and woodland creatures inspired by Clare Woods’ spooky painting Daddy Witch from Towner’s current exhibition. Early years artist educators Octopus Inc. lead creative play for under 5s and their carers with activities including storytelling and messy play. Weekly sessions take place every Tuesday at 10.15–11.15am and 11.30am–12.30pm. Booking is recommended but some places are allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.