This must-see movie features the sublime Isabelle Huppert

The great French actress Isabelle Huppert is no stranger to success. In the course of her career she has appeared in over one 100 films. Nevertheless, the remarkable acclaim for her latest film, Elle, means that the last few months have been exceptional even for her.

Despite the fact that Elle is a French language film with subtitles, she was nominated for an Oscar as Best Actress and for countless other awards including a Golden Globe.

The exceptional response to Elle is confirmed by the fact that the film has attracted no less than 57 awards. This work, directed by the Dutch veteran Paul Verhoeven comes to Eastbourne next Wednesday May 10 when it plays for one day at the Curzon Cinema.

For many this is a film not to be missed, although it should be noted that the drama concerns a business woman played by Huppert who, living in Paris, is raped at home by a masked intruder. No wonder, then, that the film carries an ‘18’ certificate given this highly charged event. It leads on to a story about the woman’s unexpected reaction to the incident, playing it down when talking to friends but privately trying to track down her assailant.

Does this mean that Elle will become a melodramatic tale of a woman’s revenge or something else entirely? Those who go to see Elle will be surprised and quite possibly shocked, but also deeply impressed by the perfection of Isabelle Huppert’s performance.