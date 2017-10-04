The magic of great classical ballets brought to Devonshire Park stage

As autumn nights draw in the Russian State Ballet and Opera House is back for its annual visit with three vibrant, and enchanting full touring ballet productions.

Directed and choreographed by former Bolshoi Ballet Soloist, Konstantin Uralsky, The Russian State Ballet and Opera House is coming to Eastbourne on October 20 as part of the UK tour.

The productions all feature an impressive cast of dancers accompanied by a large live orchestra with over 30 musicians, directed and choreographed by former Bolshoi Ballet Soloist, Konstantin Uralsky.

Swan Lake (October 20) is a compelling story of a tragic romance in which a princess, Odette, is turned into a swan by an evil curse. Prince Siegfried chances upon a flock of swans while out hunting. When one of the swans turns into a beautiful young woman he is instantly captivated – will his love prove strong enough to break the evil spell that she is under? Swan Lake captures, like no other, the full range of human emotions – from hope to despair, from terror to tenderness, from melancholy to ecstasy.

Romeo and Juliet (October 22) is the world’s best-known love story. Two innocent youths meet by chance, relishing the discovery and passion of first love – only to be shattered by tragic twists of fate and the destructive hatred of their own families. Romeo and Juliet with its incredible soundtrack has become one of the most beloved ballets, capturing the imagination of many generations over the years. It continues to attract audiences worldwide, who love its mystery and romance.

The Nutcracker is a beloved Christmas classic for the whole family and tells the story of Marie, a sad little girl, whose godfather Drosselmeyer gives her a nutcracker doll as a present on Christmas Eve, which turns into a prince. When midnight strikes, the world turns all magical in the wintry glitter of Christmas Eve. Toys come alive, the Mouse-king and his mouse-army battle with the Nutcracker Prince and Marie travels through the Land of Snow to an enchanted place where the magic really begins.

Performances 7.30pm with 2.30pm matinee - tickets from £23, book on 01323 412000 or eastbournetheatres.co.uk.