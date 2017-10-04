The lighter side of great character writer Charles Dickens

A fundraising entertainment and afternoon tea will be held at Christ Church in Seaside on Saturday October 14, when actor David Horne will present What Larks! The Comedy of Charles Dickens.

David will perform more than 20 characters, including Mr Micawber, Sam Weller, Mr Pickwick, Joe Gargery, Mrs Gamp and Fagin, revealing ​the ​humorous ​side of ​Dickens. This is a romp through the great classic roles from David Copperfield, Pickwick Papers, Great Expectations, Martin Chuzzlewit, and Oliver, to show the less dark and dank side of the great writer.

​​“People often think of Dickens as being very gloomy,” says David, “but he could also be extremely funny and everyone is surprised at just how much comedy there is in his books.”

David is well known to Eastbourne audiences and was last seen at the Devonshire Park Theatre in a nationwide stage tour of the TV drama Heartbeat, when he played garage owner and undertaker Bernie Scripps, for which he was hihgly praised by reviewer Kevin Anderson while The Yorkshire Times said he did “an excellent job,” adding “he too could have been in the original TV programme, he was so convincing in his role.”

The performance begins at 3pm and will be followed by afternoon tea. Tickets £8, can be booked by calling 01323 487229. All profit will go towards maintaining Christ Church and its work in the community.