Search

The Great British Bake Off: Week One

Julia Chernogorova, from Horsham, one of the contestants on the Great British Bake Off 2017 SUS-170825-150849001
Julia Chernogorova, from Horsham, one of the contestants on the Great British Bake Off 2017 SUS-170825-150849001

It was great to see Sussex contestant Julia Chernogorova survive week one of Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off.

This week it was ‘cake week’ and Julia had to create a family sized ‘fruity cake’; 12 chocolate mini rolls with peppermint; and an ‘illusion’ cake aka a cake that does not look like a cake.

Find out about this year’s contestants.

Did the adverts breaks bother you? Here is what some fans have said.

For more about the Great British Bake Off, click here

Past Bake Off contestants and celebs serve up their verdict on the new series: The verdict

So what does Paul Hollywood really think about the new series?