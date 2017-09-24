The 1929 movie that came at the end of silent era

Touring cinema organisation Filmspot bring a live-scored silent-film screening of A Cottage On Dartmoor to Seaford Little Theatre.

The thriller will be shown with live piano accompaniment from Joss Peach on Friday, September 29: doors 7.30pm for 8pm film.

Filmspot co-director Rachel Hunter said: “Anthony Asquith’s tense and atmospheric A Cottage On Dartmoor was made in 1929, during the transition from silent cinema to the talkies. It is one of the very last true silent films made in the UK.

“A simple tale, but beautifully told, A Cottage on Dartmoor tells of Joe, an assistant barber, who is in love with Sally, a manicurist. He reacts jealously as Sally rejects him in favour of another, with terrible consequences. This is, however, not a clean-cut good versus evil picture: the film has layers of both ambiguity and suspense. While touching on the themes of loneliness, lust and mental illness, A Cottage On Dartmoor is ultimately about both the joys and savagery of love.

“Daring and inventive in his craftsmanship, Asquith drew inspiration from cinema around the globe, from the work of large Hollywood studios, to the Soviet masters and German Expressionists. Now a little-known gem, this sophisticated thriller frequently draws comparisons to Hitchcock. It is easy to see why as you will be on the edge of your seat throughout!”

The film starred Norah Baring and Uno Henning, the cameraman was Stanley Rodwell, and this was was the last of Asquith’s four silent films. Tickets cost £9 with £8 concessions on the door, or you can book in person or over the telephone from Seaford Tourist Information Centre: 37 Church St, Seaford, BN25 1HG; 01323 897426.