Teaching future ballet dancers

How do you train and educate young dancers?

On Sunday January 22, Nicola Katrak from the Royal Ballet School and former Royal Ballet principal dancer will be talking about her experiences of teaching and the responsibility of passing on the 20th century ballet repertoire to a new generation. The event is organised by Sussex Opera and Ballet Society and open to members and guests. It will be at the Hydro Hotel starting with lunch at 12.30pm or at 2.15pm for the talk only. For tickets please contact Eileen Murphy on 01323 749339.

