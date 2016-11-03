Talk on a celebrated Italian artist

Eastbourne Arts Circle presents a talk on Fra Angelico with Richard Cupidi on Sunday November 13 at 3pm in the Birley Centre.

Fra Angelico (Giovanni da Fiesole) (c.1387-1455) was a celebrated Italian artist who was recognised in his own lifetime, thereby earning him the nickname Angelico meaning ‘angelic’, due to his harmonious Christian themed paintings.

Richard’s talk will follow the life of the artist and marvel at some of his exquisite work such as the celebrated de Medici. Tickets £13 (EAC members £11) from the Tourist Information Office, or on the door, or via

www.eastbourneartscircle.org.uk Enquiries 08432 895129

