Sussex Youth Ballet in fun filled theatre presentation

Sunday afternoon sees talented young dancers shine in the light-hearted ballet Pineapple Poll at the Devonshire Park Theatre from 5pm, presented by Southern Youth Ballet.

Eastbourne’s Hannah Pearce, 17, dances the role of Blanche, Carla Fisk is the chaperone, Ethan Macfarlane, 18, is Captain Belaye, Luke Crook is Jasper, Hannah Martin is Pineapple Poll, who is 15 years old, and the Dream Queen is Yuriko Evans.

Pineapple Poll SUS-170111-121616001

Colourful costumes, an orchestra conducted by Kenneth Roberts, and some 30 dancers on stage complete the lineup. Tickets from £10 on 01323 412000. SYB was founded in Eastbourne in 1996 by Liz Buckland.