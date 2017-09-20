Sussex Song Makers go from Bach To Betjeman in church fundraiser

St Michael and All Angels Church, to give its Sunday name, has suffered in the elements down the years, and its world famous murals, painted during World War II by Duncan Grant, Vanessa Bell and her son Quentin, have lost some of their initial splendour.

Yet such things of beauty will live on – thanks, in part, to the Sussex Song Makers who gave their second offering by way of a concert, engagingly named Bach to Betjeman, in aid of the murals restoration fund.

The singers were joined by Nicolas Chisholm who delivered some appropriate poems in a somewhat ironic fashion, gazing down from the pulpit on his flock in the congregation. Following two Italian songs and a Latin hymn sung by the ensemble, came Pur ti miro by the Italian master Claudio Monteverdi. This gorgeous duet from his opera L’incoronazione di Poppea was sung prettily by Shirlene Billenness and Mary Reilly.

Move forward a century and we came to soprano Julia McBain’s beautiful rendering of Nel cor piu non mi sento from Giovanni Paisiello’s 1788 opera La Molinara. Leading up to two Mendelssohn songs, Nicolas spoke the first part of Keats epic, Endymion – A Thing of Beauty.

Nearing the end of the first half Bach came into his own with extracts from two Cantatas – Nos 37 and 15. Then JS the poet emerged as Nicolas relayed another side to the master in Edifying Thoughts Of A Tobacco Smoker.

The second half began with director Elizabeth Muir-Lewis spurring along the singers in Sebastian Yradier’s Spanish favourite, La Paloma. The audience did not have long to wait for a highlight of the show, Go, Lovely Rose by Roger Quilter, whose blue memorial plaque can be seen at the house in Hove where he was born in 1877. Soprano Shirlene and keyboard player Jenny Beckwith joined to perform the strikingly beautiful but simple rendition. Prior to that, Shirlene was joined by Sandra Grusd in Saint-Saens’ Ave Maria.

The Betjeman of the concert’s title appeared in the well-loved A Subaltern’s Love Song. Then it was Bach to the present (sorry!) as John Rutter’s renowned A Gaelic Blessing of 1978 sent the throng home with happy hearts. By Bill MacFarlane.