Sunday screening of classic war film

The Under Ground Theatre’s Sunday Matinee Cinema club continues on Sunday (November 6) with the classic patriotic war film In Which We Serve.

It was made during the Second World War with the assistance of the Ministry of Information and directed by Noël Coward and David Lean.

The venue opens at 2pm and the film begins at 2.30pm.

There will be a short introduction giving details and some background information on the movie and the actors to look out for and all the audience can look forward to having tea/coffee and cakes free after the movie and discussing this movie and other film buff subjects in very good company. All for only £5.

