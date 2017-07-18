Summer trifle is a delicious mix of arts and relaxation

Summer Trifle launches next month with a two week long celebration of arts, craft and music.

This new event at Pickhams in Wilmington has received a grant from the Big Lottery Fund to showcase local artists and bring art, craft and music opportunities to all those in the community in the Weald of Sussex. Summer Trifle is organised by artist and musican Josie Tipler.

The event runs from August 5-20 and includes workshops, classes, entertainment and exhibitions. Discover the art of self expression at one of the varied workshops, harness inner energy with yoga, relax and enjoy music and theatrical performances - or have some tea and cake and simply stroll around the gardens taking in the various sculptures and soaking up the restorative force of nature to fire your inspiration. Free entry to the gardens, art and sculpture trail, craft show and some music performances. For more details and to book, visit summertrifle.co.uk.