Strictly stars and amazing talent in Keep Dancing

It’s all about Strictly Come Dancing right now - the sequins, smiles and fake tans - and the Congress Theatre is celebrating the phenomena by presenting ballroom dance sensation Keep Dancing.

This is a sumptuous live show featuring a stunning cast including Strictly icons Olympian Louis Smith MBE and Robin Windsor plus Anya Garnis from November 8-12.

This brand-new dance show celebrates the colour, energy, spectacle and drama of Ballroom and Latin dance. The show comes to Eastbourne for its only Southern date as part of a major tour; in addition to the world-class dancers performing Tango, Rumba, Charleston to name but a handful of treats it also features live singers and musicians.

Louis Smith MBE was the first British gymnast to win an Olympic medal for over 100 years at the Bejing Olympics in 2008 which he then followed with huge success at the London 2012 Olympics, winning an individual silver medal and leading the men’s team to win bronze. He took silver for the Pommel Horse at the 2016 Olympics in Rio making him the only British gymnast to win Olympic medals in three separate Games. He also raised the glitterball trophy as the winner of Strictly Come Dancing in 2012.

Robin Windsor was a favourite professional on Strictly and has also starred in hit show Burn The Floor in the West End and on Broadway and last year he toured in Puttin’ On The Ritz. Keep Dancing also features Russian dancer Anya Garnis who reached the semi-finals of Strictly with Patrick Robinson in 2013.

Performances are at 7.30pm, Thursday and Saturday 2.30pm matinees. Tickets from £21.50 on 01323 412000 or www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.