Strictly come Tea Dancing afternoon

Sashay onto the town’s largest dancefloor at the regular Winter Garden Tea Dance which returns Tuesday October 25 for another afternoon of graceful American smooths and gorgeous waltzes.

Young and older can join the tea dance, no special outfits or dance shoes required. Grab your own ‘Strictly’ moment and spend an afternoon dancing along to live musical accompaniment by Chris Mannion. All dance tastes are catered for including Line dancing and progressives.

Whether you are a novice wanting to practice steps, an avid dancer or just want to sit back, listen to the music and soak up the atmosphere, you are welcome at this warm and inclusive tea dance.

The Winter Garden in Compton Street is a Grade II listed building. The Floral Hall, where all Tea Dances are held, was originally used as a skating rink in winter and concert hall in summer. A venue that is steeped in rich history this is surely is the perfect place to dance along to the music of days gone by.

Join the Eastbourne Tea Dance regulars on October 25 from 2-5pm. Tickets £6 includes tea and biscuits, available from Box Office 01323 412000 or on the door.