Seeing the light at Towner new show

A Certain Kind of Light: Light in Art Over Six Decades is a major new exhibition at the Towner gallery exploring how artists have responded to light, its materiality, transience and effect.

The exhibition opened on Friday January 21 and runs until Sunday May 7.

Reflecting the relationship between light and a range of other themes, from brightness, colour and perception to transformation, energy and the passage of time, the exhibition brings together paintings, sculpture, video, photography, drawing and installations.

Works by almost thirty leading artists including David Batchelor, Ceal Floyer, Raphael Hefti, Shirazeh Housiary, Gary Hume, Runa Islam, Anish Kapoor, L S Lowry, Julian Opie, Katie Paterson, Peter Sedgley, Mark Titchner, Rachel Whiteread and Cerith Wyn Evans are featured, selected from the Arts Council Collection, as well as Towner’s own collection and private loans.

Jill Constantine, Head of the Arts Council Collection said, “A Certain Kind of Light is an exciting exhibition and will appeal to all ages.

It demonstrates the ambitious and imaginative approach of the curatorial team at Towner Art Gallery.

“Light in contemporary art is a fascinating premise and I’m delighted to see so many works from the Arts Council Collection being used to such great effect in this show.”

A Certain Kind of Light is the first exhibition curated by Towner from the Arts Council Collection for the National Partners Programme, following the recent presentation of the touring exhibition, One Day Something Happens.

