Saturday night with Pasha as he brings new show

In Let’s Dance The Night Away he spins the audience through his incredible journey from snowy Siberian beginnings to the sparkle of the Strictly Ballroom. He performs this at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Saturday April 29 from 8pm and tickets cost from £24-52.

Choreographed in his unique way, this brand new show takes a trip around the fascinating world of ballroom and Latin dancing like never before.

Linking experiences in dance with those in life – with all the highs, lows and emotions that come with it – this is all about the romance of the Rumba, the joy of the Jive and the power of the Paso Doble as Pasha travels from his Russian homelands, to the bright lights of New York and the exciting opportunities of LA and London with many exotic stops along the way.

Be enchanted by all your favourite dances including the Waltz, Foxtrot, Salsa, Tango, Quickstep and Cha Cha performed to timeless classics and lively modern remixes alike, all with Pasha’s signature warmth and charm for a fun and entertaining evening for all the family to enjoy!

Together with four exceptional dancers and his dance partner of nearly 20 years, Anya Garnis who shared this journey with him, experience the pinnacle of professional dancing set to the stunning live vocals of Lisa-Marie Holmes and all the glamour you’d hope for from this ballroom spectacular.

And for those who are brave enough, don’t miss your chance to dance with the man himself, as each night he selects a lucky few to join him on stage. To book call 01323 802020 or go to royalhippodrome.com.