Return of film festival

The second Crossing The Screen International Film Festival has announced its competition line-up, with 110 works from 30 countries, to be showcased from November 23-26 in Eastbourne.

The first festival was held at the Birley Centre and almost 400 visitors during three days. This next will take place at the Towner Art Gallery.

Other participating venues include The Royal Hippodrome Theatre, The Belgian Cafe, DC1 - Devonshire Collective, and the Hart pub.

Crossing The Screen aims to support innovative and independent form of visual art, and discover fresh cinema talent worldwide. This year, the festival presents 10 competition programmes chosen from over 650 submissions, featuring between five and 12 short films in the genres of live action, animation, experimental and documentary. There is also a single programme of 10 feature narrative films.

During the four days of Crossing the Screen this year over one hundred films will be shown including three world premieres and and 40 UK premieres. For the first time there will be a competitive feature competition.

This year’s titles include two British productions: The Levelling, a debut from up-and-coming filmmaker Hope Dickson Leach, and The White King, directed by married couple Alex Helfrecht and Jorg Tittel.

Other international titles include Scaffolding by Israeli director Matan Yair. Mist by Mexican rising star and former Berlinale Talent alumni Max Zunino, Withered Green the debut fromEgyptian filmmaker Mohammed Hammad, Afterwards, a touching psychological character’s study by Canadian indie director Noël Mitrani, Rakhtam the Blood from Rajesh Touchriver and Thugocracy, a hard-hitting debut by French directing duo FGKO.

In the short film programme will be included BAFTA winning Home by Daniel Mulloy which will screen in the So Far, So Close section, which includes 2017 Cannes’ official selection A Drowning Man by Mahdi Fleifel.

The section dedicated to local Sussex filmmakers has a competitive award for the Best Sussex Short Film. Highlights of the programme include the return of Steven Lancefield (in competition with the short documentary Ellen: A Portrait Of My Mind) and Sebastian Cox (Harry Bot 9000), who both attended last year’s inaugural edition.

The festival also presents a special showcase of Indian short films, celebrating this year’s 70th Anniversary of Indian Independence.

Other activities include talks and workshops. The awards ceremony will be on November 26, followed by the closing party at the Belgian Cafe.

More details at crossingthescreen.org.