Pots and Prints at Eastbourne gallery

For Christmas this year Emma Mason Gallery has linked up with Rye Pottery to show Pots and Prints.

The gallery in Cornfield Terrace will have a selection of mid-century inspired Rye Pottery as well as mid-century original prints.

Rye Pottery has recently been making pieces inspired by their archive of designs from the 1950s and 1960s. These sit beautifully alongside the original linocuts, engravings and lithographs made in the same period by printmakers represented by Emma Mason.

Rye pottery is all hand-made and painted in Sussex. The original prints at Emma Mason Prints are also all made by hand, each hand printed by the artist.

The craft, skill and the story behind every piece of pottery and every print are very important to both Rye Pottery and Emma Mason Prints. No two pieces of pottery or any two prints are ever quite the same, and each is in a sense the ‘original’, something that is increasingly rare in today’s commercial world.

The display of prints and pots will be at Emma Mason’s gallery in Eastbourne in November and December.

There will be a range of Rye Pottery from small pen pots to large lamp bases, featuring mid-century inspired designs and colours. The original prints will range from small detailed engravings to large bold woodcuts and linocuts, all dating from the mid-century.

All work will be for sale.

The Gallery is taking part in this year’s Eastbourne Open House Weekend which takes place on the first two weekends of December 3/4 and 10/11.