Paddington is back with his joy and marmalade

Today sees the release of new movie Paddington 2 which is rated PG.
Happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, Paddington has become a popular member of the community, spreading joy wherever he goes. While searching for a present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s hundredth birthday, Paddington spots a unique pop-up book in Mr Gruber’s antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief. Directed by Paul King and starring a bevy of British actors including Ben Whishaw. You can catch this at the Curzon Cinema in Eastbourne.
