Open studio weekends from creative and eclectic artists

Eastbourne Artists will be opening their doors on the first two weekends in December when they welcome visitors to view paintings, photographs, original prints and a whole variety of crafts displayed in homes, studios and galleries across the town.

Eastbourne Open Artists Houses and Studios have been running successfully for many years. The town has an ecelectiv mix of artists and makers and the open house is a wonderful way to meet them, and see their work. For artists this is an informal yet valuable way to connect with their audience and show the community what they do.

The Christmas Open Houses and Studios will this year be taking place on December 2/3 and 9/10 with over 40 artists and makers taking part.

All the venues are listed in the Christmas Open Houses and Studios brochure, available in outlets across town including all participating venues and online at www.eastbourneartists.co.uk.