New show from Towner opens door on explorations of our countryside

Towner Art Gallery will open its new major exhibition on September 30 - A Green And Pleasant Land, British Landscape and the Imagination: 1970s to Now.

This comprises over 100 works by 50 artists who have shaped understanding of the land we live on and its relationship to identity, place and time.

The exhibition interprets the British landscape through the ideologies associated with both urban and rural landscapes, exposing the tensions between landscape represented as a transcendental or spiritual place, and one rooted in social and political histories. Though mainly photography, A Green and Pleasant Land includes film, painting and sculpture.

Two photographers typify the counterpoints at the heart of A Green and Pleasant Land.

Preoccupied with impermanence and its relationship to landscape, Keith Arnatt created Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (1982-84) and Pictures from A Rubbish Tip (1988-89), two striking and influential bodies of work that investigate the traces of human intervention in the British landscape and how the detritus of modern living becomes assumed into the rural environment.

In contrast, Thomas Joshua Cooper - American born but resident in Scotland - works slowly, planning single images months ahead by consulting maps and literature, and making long journeys to coastlines, mountain cliffs and waterways to produce rapturous and sublime images.

Other artists featured are Gerry Badger, John Blakemore, Henry Bond and Liam Gillick, Paul Caponigro, John Davies, Susan Derges, Mark Edwards, Anna Fox, Melanie Friend, Hamish Fulton, Fay Godwin, Andy Goldsworthy, Paul Graham, Mishka Henner, Paul Hill, Robert Judges, Angela Kelly, Chris Killip, John Kippin, Karen Knorr, Ian Macdonald, Ron McCormick, Mary McIntyre, Peter Mitchell, Raymond Moore, John Myers, Martin Parr, Mike Perry, Ingrid Pollard, Mark Power, Paul Reas, Emily Richardson, Ben Rivers, Simon Roberts, Paul Seawright, Andy Sewell, Theo Simpson, Graham Smith, Jem Southam, Jo Spence, John Stezaker, Paddy Summerfield, The Caravan Gallery, Chris Wainwright, Patrick Ward, Clare Woods and Donovan Wylie.