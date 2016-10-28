New festival backs homegrown talent

Crossing The Screen film festival will launch in Eastbourne from November 4-6 at the Birley Centre with a wide range of outstanding short films from all over the world.

The festival will showcase fiction, animation, documentary and experimental productions, including exclusive UK and international premieres, and has also partnered with Short Films Africa to offer a programme of African short film productions.

Crossing The Screen will include 77 shorts (including 26 UK premieres, six international premieres and two world premieres) plus a Virtual Reality film-making workshop.

It will highlight work by up-and-coming young British film-makers. In the mix are selections from all over Sussex, including Josh Merritt who is from Horsham.

Josh, 27, is thrilled to have his film Echoes in the festival being one of 800 submissions from 61 different countries considered for the event.

The film is about an ageing recluse rock star who gives a rare interview with an inexperienced, anxious young music journalist.

Josh has been pursuing film as a career for five years but has also worked in comedy, writing for newspapers, and as a video editor.

He said: I’d wanted to direct for years my own writing for years, but never a story I loved enough to commit the time and energy required. Then along came Echoes.

It was during research on Syd Barrett - a founder member of one of my favourite bands Pink Floyd - and the missing years after he disappeared from the limelight and had supposedly lost his mind to hallucinogenic drugs that I was inspired to write the script. Reclusive figures, and the mythology that often surrounds them, fascinate me. I was also inspired by a brilliant documentary called Beware of Mr. Baker, about Ginger Baker, who was the drummer with the band Cream.

Add to that a lifelong obsession with the paranormal and unexplained, and a love for open endings. My hopes and ambitions are to make a living as a writer and director and video editor, but let’s see what else the future brings.”

For information about booking, prices, film details and times, visit www.crossingthescreen.org.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.