New art exhibition

Visitors to the Under Ground Theatre will next month be able to see a new show from Chris Liddiard.

Chris was born in Essex and trained in art and design at the Southend School of Art. These days he works and lives in East Sussex where he paints in watercolour. He commented; “I use watercolour because I love the way the colours run into each other. I also like the Sussex landscape with the rolling hills of the South Downs.”

This free exhibition is on display from January 6-28 on Fridays and Saturdays between 10-4pm.

