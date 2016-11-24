Mesmerising ballet performance comes to the Congress Theatre

A princess is turned into a swan by an evil curse at the Congress Theatre on Saturday December 3 as the masterful Russian State Ballet and Opera House present two performances of ballet classic Swan Lake.

The third in their programme this season, following the ultimate Christmas fairy-tale The Nutcracker on December 1 and the glittering Sleeping Beauty on December 2, Swan Lake tells the story of Prince Siegfried who falls in love with the tragic Odette, who is under a magic spell and can only be saved by a man who declares her as his first and only love.

Prince Seigfried promises his eternal love but he is tricked by the evil Von Rothbart who casts a spell to make him fall in love with his daughter, Princess Odile - also known as the Black Swan - who closely resembles his love Princess Odette. Under a spell and mesmerised by her beauty, the prince forgets Odette and promises his love to Odile.

Swan Lake is the most popular romantic classical ballet of all time and is performed to Tchaikovsky’s haunting and unforgettable score.

From the impressive splendour of the palace ballroom to the moonlit lake where swans glide in perfect formation, this compelling tale of tragic romance has it all.

Swan Lake is arguably one of the most loved and challenging ballets thanks to its stunning music and moments such as the great Pas de Deux Pas and iconic dance of the four cygnets.

All three productions offer an opportunity for ballet lovers to see classical dance performed by an established and renowned theatre company which has won many awards and is considered to be one of the best in Russia. Performances are at 7.30pm with a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday. Tickets £26 – £34 available online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01323 412000.

