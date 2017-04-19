Mayor will open art exhibition

The Society of Eastbourne Artists, now in their 71st year, will be holding their annual exhibition and sale in the Assembly Rooms at the Town Hall, as guests of the Mayor Cllr Pat Hearn who will officially open it next Saturday.

The event will run from April 29 until May 1, 10-4pm daily, and will include a large selection of members’ varied work in a range of media. The Society will be supporting the Mayor’s Charities – Refuge and Duke of Edinburgh Open Award Scheme. For more details go to www.sea-art.co.uk or call 01323 767963.