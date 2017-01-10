Major new show opens at Towner

Towner Art Gallery opens major new exhibition A Certain Kind of Light on January 21.

Reflecting the relationship between light and a range of other themes - from brightness, colour and perception to transformation, energy and the passage of time - the exhibition brings together paintings, sculpture, video, photography, drawing and installations.

Works by almost 30 leading artists are featured, selected from the Arts Council Collection, Towner’s collection and private loans.

As the basis for vision, light has long fascinated artists; for instance, Lowry’s delicate play with light in his empty, ephemeral Seascape (1965) addresses the challenge within the evolution of landscape painting to capture the effects of natural light. This painting, controversial at the time for its apparent lack of subject matter, contrasts with other artworks from the 1960s and 1970s by Peter Lanyon and Peter Sedgley.

The importance of artificial light as a source of illumination and as primary artistic material is also highlighted in works by David Batchelor, Julian Opie, Angela Bullock and Mark Titchner, while sculptural work by Anish Kapoor and Rachel Whiteread harnesses, absorbs or reflects light to activate the surrounding space. Whiteread’s semi-translucent resin casts, which render negative space into solid form connect with Runa Islam’s Stare Out (Blink) (1998), her playful experimentation with the positive-negative image and the illusory nature of film.

Jill Constantine, Head of the Arts Council Collection said, “A Certain Kind of Light is an exciting exhibition and will appeal to all ages. It demonstrates the ambitious and imaginative approach of the curatorial team at Towner Art Gallery. Light in contemporary art is a fascinating premise and I’m delighted to see so many works from the Arts Council Collection being used to such great effect in this show.”

A Certain Kind of Light is the first exhibition curated by Towner from the Arts Council Collection for the National Partners Programme, following the recent presentation of the touring exhibition, One Day Something Happens.

Artists in the exhibition include: Roger Ackling, David Batchelor, Rut Blees Luxemburg, Angela Bulloch, Garry Fabian-Miller, Ceal Floyer, Mark Garry, Raphael Hefti, Shirazeh Houshiary, Gary Hume, Runa Islam, Anish Kapoor, Peter Lanyon, Brad Lochore, L S Lowry, Elizabeth Magill, Ivan Navarro, Julian Opie, Katie Paterson, John Riddy, Peter Sedgley, Mark Titchner, Rachel Whiteread, Paul Winstanley, Cerith Wyn Evans and Toby Ziegler.

