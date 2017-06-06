Magical fantasy and charm in this Alice In Wonderland

The White Rabbit was famously late for a very important date but fans of Alice In Wonderland will be ready for a treat at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre when Ballet Theatre UK presents this charming classic in dance.

Alice In Wonderland will be performed on Saturday June 24 at 7.30PM and will delight an audience of all ages. Come with Alice on a magical adventure as she tumbles into Wonderland guided by the White Rabbit and meets some astonishing characters including the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts and those mischievous twins, Tweedledum and Tweedledee.

Basing his ballet on Lewis Carroll’s much-loved children’s books, Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass, Ballet Theatre UK’s Artistic Director Christopher Moore has created a captivating piece, brimming with wit, humour and charm. Tickets from £10 are available on 01323 802020 or online at www.royalhippodrome.com.