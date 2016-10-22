Local talent supported in new Eastbourne film festival

Crossing The Screen film festival will celebrate its launch in Eastbourne next month.

The event will run from November 4-6 at the Birley Centre presenting a wide range of outstanding short films from all over the world.

Domenico Del Valle of Crossing The Screen film festival said: “We will showcase the best of fiction, animation, documentary and experimental productions, including exclusive UK and international premieres.

“In our first year, we have also partnered with Short Films Africa to offer a special collateral programme of great African short film productions. A unique chance to experience fascinating different cultural, racial and ethnic backgrounds.”

Crossing The Screen will include 77 shorts (including 26 UK premieres, six International premieres and two world premieres) plus a Virtual Reality film-making workshop.

It will highlight work by up-and-coming young British film-makers. In the mix are selections from all over Sussex, including Josh Merritt who is from Horsham.

Josh, a 27 year old writer and film-maker, is thrilled to have his film Echoes in the festival having been one of 800 submissions from 61 different countries aiming for a place in the event.

He said: “The film is about an ageing recluse rock star who gives a rare interview with an inexperienced, anxious young music journalist. The script/production was enough to attract some talented people. Our sound recordist (Dickie Earll), for example, has worked in the sound department on films such as Bridget Jones’ Baby, Paddington, The Lady in the Van, Rush, etc.

“I myself have been featured in The Guardian newspaper as “one to look out for,” hopefully in a good way, written for Rory Bremner on Radio 4 for the first series of his show Tonight, and worked with the British Film Institute and the Barbican London.”

His film prior to Echoes was Delays Imminent, which he wrote and co-produced, and was directed by the actor James Cotter, who worked with Brad Pitt in World War Z. It was also accepted to international events such as the Bangalore Short Film Festival.

Crossing The Screen will show a selection of top class short international films, including Oscar nominated Pet by Chris Moraitis, Papé by Nicholas Polixene, and On The Path, as well as the African short film productions.

For information about booking, prices, film details and times, visit www.crossingthescreen.org.

