Local artist’s exhibition in Lewes

Easbourne artist Snowball is the featured artist at Chalk Gallery in Lewes from June 5-25.
Julie will be at the gallery in North Street tomorrow, Saturday June 10, from 2-4pm and welcomes you to share her creative designs along with a glass of wine. This is an opportunity to admire the work of the other artists at Chalk too, which prides itself on being one of the friendliest galleries in East Sussex, with beautiful art at affordable prices from 21 artists. For further details and opening hours call 01273 474477 or go to chalkgallerylewes.co.uk.