Legendary Liz Taylor in The Last Time I Saw Paris at UGT

Film matinees are on the first Sunday of each month at Under Ground Theatre and the next is a corker - The Last Time I Saw Paris.

A classic golden oldie from 1954 the movie showing is on Sunday January 8 at 2.30pm. The venue and cafe bar open at 2pm.

All tickets are £5, includes tea and cake and great discussion after the film.

The Last Time I Saw Paris is a romantic drama made by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s short story Babylon Revisited.

It was directed by Richard Brooks, produced by Jack Cummings and filmed on locations in Paris and the MGM backlot.

The screenplay was by Julius J. Epstein, Philip G. Epstein and Richard Brooks.

The film starred Elizabeth Taylor and Van Johnson in his last role for MGM, with Walter Pidgeon, Donna Reed, Eva Gabor, Kurt Kasznar, George Dolenz, Sandy Descher, Odette, and (a then-unknown) Roger Moore in his Hollywood debut.

As with all films this season, there will be a short introduction giving details and some background information on the movie and the actors to look out for…

The venue will be set in both cinema and cabaret-table style for patrons choice, and the movie will be preceded by a short introduction.