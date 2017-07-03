Late-night summer opening at the Towner Art Gallery

Eastbourne’s Towner Art Gallery will be staying open until 8pm every Thursday until 31 August.

Visitors can spend a leisurely summer evening taking in the gallery’s current exhibitions. These include Ravilious & Co: The Pattern of Friendship, until 9 July. From 22 July, two new exhibitions will open - Now, Today, Tomorrow and Always explore how popular culture has influenced recent contemporary art, and Sussex Open features artists from across Sussex, including new talent and established figures.

Towner’s café bar Urban Ground will be serving wine, beer, top quality coffee and light bites which can be enjoyed on the gallery’s top floor balcony, and the Towner shop will also be open.