Inspiring young dancers

On Sunday January 22, Nicola Katrak from the Royal Ballet School and a former Royal Ballet principal dancer will be talking about her experience of teaching younger ballet students and the responsibility of passing on the 19th century repertoire that is their heritage.

The event is being organised by Sussex Opera and Ballet Society and is open to members and guests. It will be held at the Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne starting with lunch at 12.30pm or at 2.15pm to attend the talk only. For tickets please contact Eileen Murphy on 01323 749339.