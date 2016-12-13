Impact of art in black and white

Inspired by El Greco, Velazquez and Pablo Picasso, who declared colour weakens art, the Eastbourne Group Artists rose to the challenge set by chair Pat Latham to create an exhibition of works using only black and white with just one splash of colour.

If you’re perhaps looking to escape the hustle and bustle of Christmas shopping this weekend, then the Birley Centre’s Black and White + 1 exhibition with its panoply of paintings, prints, photographs, installations and digital creations, is well worth a visit. Open December 17/18, 11-5pm, admission free.

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It’s packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There’s recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/christmas/