Horsham artist is in Towner’s exhibition

Horsham artist Pauline Howley has been selected for the Sussex Open at the Towner Gallery Eastbourne.

This is not the first success for Pauline whose work was longlisted for the John Moores Painting Prize at the Walker Gallery, Liverpool. Pauline’s entry into art has been unusual; having never been to art school, she worked in the science field, at Kings College London then at the Royal London Hospital. Pauline then left the world of science to look after her family. During the years of putting her energies into family life she used this time to develop her art work and started painting after doing Art A level in the evenings at Collyers College Horsham.