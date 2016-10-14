Halloween thrills for both young and old

Art and culture is not just for adults as the Coastal Culture Trail in East Sussex proves this half term with a host of Halloween-themed activities for youngsters between October 25-30.

Crafty children are in for a treat in Eastbourne, Bexhill and Hastings, with the chance to make their own skull artwork, take part in artist-led creative workshops, and even spend a night at a museum.

There is plenty for parents to do on the Coastal Culture Trail too, with three of the country’s most innovative contemporary art galleries to explore, as well as historic attractions and the South Downs National Park. New exhibitions on the Trail include Towards Night at Towner Art Gallery in Eastbourne, Fiona Banner’s Buoys Boys at De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill, and Century: 100 Modern British Artists at Jerwood Gallery in Hastings.

Head to Eastbourne on Saturday October 29 armed with a sleeping bag, pillow and midnight snacks and spend a fun-filled night in Towner Art Gallery – recently shortlisted for the Kids in Museums Family Friendly Museum Award. The spooky Dusk to Dawn sleepover is for kids aged 7-14 years and will explore light, dark and shadow through creative activities, film, photography and storytelling. (6pm–9am, £25pp including snacks, drinks and breakfast). Call 01323 434670 or visit www.townereastbourne.org.uk.

Along the coast in Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion is exploring full stops, spheres and stars in two artist-led workshops for 7–11 year-olds at the beginning of the half term week. Dot Dot Dot (Monday 24 October, 10am–1pm, £8pp) and Among the Stars (Tuesday 25 October, 10am–1pm, £8pp) - call 01424 229111 or visit www.dlwp.com.

Inspired by Damien Hirst’s diamond encrusted skull, Jerwood Gallery is celebrating Halloween with a special children’s workshop For the Love of Skulls. Aimed at children aged 7+, the creative session will be held from 1pm–4pm on Sunday 30 October priced at £8.50pp (includes one accompanying adult). Lead by artist Janey Moffatt, the workshop will explore why many cultures celebrate the dead, and allow kids to make their own piece of priceless skull artwork using papier mache. Call 01424 728377 or visit www.jerwoodgallery.org.

